Turkey unveils its first domestic car models

Two domestic electric car prototypes were unveiled with production expected to begin in 2022. The government-supported venture is set to cost more than €3 billion, with plans to produce five models in 15 years.



Recent related news from verified sources Turkey unveils its first domestic car prototypes Two domestic electric car prototypes were unveiled with production expected to begin in 2022. The government-supported venture is set to cost more than €3...

Turkish leader unveils prototypes of 1st domestic car ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday unveiled prototypes of a domestically produced electric car, putting him closer to...

