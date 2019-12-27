Global  

Turkey unveils its first domestic car models

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Two domestic electric car prototypes were unveiled with production expected to begin in 2022. The government-supported venture is set to cost more than €3 billion, with plans to produce five models in 15 years.
Recent related news from verified sources

