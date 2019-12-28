Global  

Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Two 7-year-old children were among those killed when an avalanche hit skiers on a glacier in Italy. Authorities say they believe the victims are German nationals, although identification procedures are still ongoing.
