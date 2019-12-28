Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children

Two 7-year-old children were among those killed when an avalanche hit skiers on a glacier in Italy. Authorities say they believe the victims are German nationals, although identification procedures are still ongoing.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills German woman and children Two 7-year-old children were among those killed when an avalanche hit skiers on a glacier in Italy. Authorities say the victims are German nationals. Another...

Deutsche Welle 15 hours ago



Avalanche on Italian glacier kills woman, two children ROME — An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps on Saturday. One of the children,...

WorldNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this