Marc Veyrat said he had been "disgraced"; Michelin called him a "narcissistic diva".



Recent related videos from verified sources Mon Dieu! Famed French Chef Sues Michelin Guide Over Loss Of Star French restaurateur Marc Veyrat was crushed when his restaurant lost its Michelin three-star status. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:38Published on November 28, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to...

Reuters 6 hours ago



Hard cheese? French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star A French chef who said he had contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to...

Reuters 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this