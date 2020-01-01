Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Austria’s Conservatives and Greens agree on coalition government

France 24 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Austria's Conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday agreed to form a coalition government with the Greens after a final round of talks capping almost three months of negotiations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Austria's conservative People's Party forms coalition with the Greens

Austria's conservative People's Party forms coalition with the Greens 00:21

 Austria's conservatives announced a new coalition government with the Greens. View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal [Video]Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austria&apos;s conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a New Year&apos;s Day coalition deal with the Green&apos;s, bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time. Joe..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal [Video]Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austria's conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a New Year's Day coalition deal with the Green's, bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports

A deal between Austria's conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition includes banning headscarves in school until the age of 14 and preventive custody...
Reuters India Also reported by •WorldNews

Austria: Greens enter government for first time, join Kurz's conservatives

Austria's conservatives and Greens have announced a deal to form a government after weeks of talks. Deemed an "experiment" by local press, it is the Greens'...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesWorldNewsAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

Omprakash_37053

Om prakash kumar RT @BBCWorld: Austria conservatives agree coalition with Greens https://t.co/mixylFWh1h 7 minutes ago

annetteashley61

Annette Ashley #WATON #FBPE #stopbrexit RT @France24_en: ▶️ Austria’s Conservatives and Greens agree on coalition government https://t.co/qGOmqJ64Gg https://t.co/XagQEjrUe3 1 hour ago

newjorg

Jörg Tittel @DMinghella Some promise here at least: Austria conservatives agree coalition with Greens https://t.co/1iWfI1J9WR 1 hour ago

GobbatoMax

Massimiliano Gobbato RT @PubAffairsEU: #Austria conservatives agree coalition with #Greens | BBC https://t.co/tceL48nqXY 1 hour ago

PubAffairsEU

PubAffairs EU News & Debates #Austria conservatives agree coalition with #Greens | BBC https://t.co/tceL48nqXY 1 hour ago

llemj

María Lleó RT @ramonlobo: Austria conservatives agree coalition with Greens https://t.co/sbzEPoJWm0 1 hour ago

rationalreview

Rational Review Austria: Conservatives, Greens Agree To Form Government https://t.co/cUloaNtOnj 2 hours ago

KSouzai

kaiser souzai Esq. 🔶 🐀Collaborator #FBPE RT @ajmpolite: Austria conservatives agree coalition with Greens https://t.co/c9U3PLQMHC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.