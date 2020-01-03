Global  

‘Dear Iran’ Hashtag Trending on Twitter After Commander Soleimani’s Assassination

RIA Nov. Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
RainbowLinkInc

RainbowLink Inc. RT @SputnikInt: ‘Dear Iran’ hashtag trending on Twitter after commander Soleimani’s assassination https://t.co/gaYYByvMdX 42 minutes ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik ‘Dear Iran’ hashtag trending on Twitter after commander Soleimani’s assassination https://t.co/gaYYByvMdX 1 hour ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica ‘Dear Iran’ Hashtag Trending on Twitter After Commander Soleimani’s Assassination: The head of… https://t.co/KawQp8eT3t 1 hour ago

Trece_patrice

patrice_veronika🥀♎️🥀 RT @mep120183: #DearIra, I'm against #War but as an American i apologize for the trending"Dear Iran" hashtag a lot of the post under it the… 3 hours ago

mep120183

Mike Cook 🇺🇸 #DearIra, I'm against #War but as an American i apologize for the trending"Dear Iran" hashtag a lot of the post und… https://t.co/3caKtOj54A 4 hours ago

StMarti71671310

St.Martin Dear friends . the hashtag of #Iran is trending worldwide . It is time to inform the world ! #Iran #Trump 😎 #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani 7 hours ago

