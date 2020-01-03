Global  

Suleimani’s Gone, and the Iran Nuclear Deal May Be Next

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Europe fears that its faltering efforts to preserve the 2015 pact have been dealt a fatal blow with the United States’ killing of a top Iranian commander.
