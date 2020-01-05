Global  

‘Iran Cyber Security Group’ Reportedly Hacks US Federal Depository Library Program Website

RIA Nov. Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Recent related news from verified sources

Iranian hackers deface US government library website

Iranian hackers deface US government library websiteHackers claiming to be from Iran defaced and placed a pro-Iranian message and a bloodied image of US president Donald Trump being punched in the face on the...
WorldNews

Hackers deface U.S. government website with pro-Iranian message

The homepage for the U.S. Federal Depository Library Program was briefly altered Saturday evening to show a pro-Iranian message and an image of bloodied Donald...
CBS News Also reported by •Sify

kvilleredeos

TXPrideNative 🇺🇸❤️❌🇺🇸WWG1WGA🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JuliansRum: The “Iranian hackers” posted a pic of Donald Trump being punched in the face. A line at the bottom read: "Hacked by Iran… 3 minutes ago

ziptied__

bella RT @OfficialJoelF: US government website hacked and taken offline by “Iran Cyber Security Group” https://t.co/JcSULhH3LT https://t.co/qoXKL… 4 minutes ago

ickfosec

[nick] 'Iran Cyber Security Group' hacks US government agency as chilling image put website | World | News |… https://t.co/YYRFXQCpzS 5 minutes ago

realnewspro

The Real News pro! 'Iran Cyber Security Group' hacks US government agency as chilling image put website - https://t.co/ZdN8okho5a 52780540626423 9 minutes ago

cyberprefixer

CyberPrefixer 'Iran Cyber Security Group' cyberhacks US cybergovernment agency as chilling cyberimage put cyberwebsite 10 minutes ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight US federal library program website down after it was hacked by ‘Iranian cyber security group’ (PHOTOS) — RT USA News https://t.co/5gvf96mI5D 10 minutes ago

JodyAlford17

Jody Alford RT @45needstogo1: US government agency website hacked by a group claiming to be from Iran Organization signing itself ‘Iran Cyber Security… 17 minutes ago

spencersbrook

Pat Lummis RT @RawStory: 'Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS' Trump administration website defaced by hackers claiming to be Iranians vowing ‘severe r… 21 minutes ago

