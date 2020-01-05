‘Iran Cyber Security Group’ Reportedly Hacks US Federal Depository Library Program Website

TXPrideNative 🇺🇸❤️❌🇺🇸WWG1WGA🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JuliansRum: The “Iranian hackers” posted a pic of Donald Trump being punched in the face. A line at the bottom read: "Hacked by Iran… 3 minutes ago bella RT @OfficialJoelF: US government website hacked and taken offline by “Iran Cyber Security Group” https://t.co/JcSULhH3LT https://t.co/qoXKL… 4 minutes ago [nick] 'Iran Cyber Security Group' hacks US government agency as chilling image put website | World | News |… https://t.co/YYRFXQCpzS 5 minutes ago The Real News pro! 'Iran Cyber Security Group' hacks US government agency as chilling image put website - https://t.co/ZdN8okho5a 52780540626423 9 minutes ago CyberPrefixer 'Iran Cyber Security Group' cyberhacks US cybergovernment agency as chilling cyberimage put cyberwebsite 10 minutes ago Jonathan Knight US federal library program website down after it was hacked by ‘Iranian cyber security group’ (PHOTOS) — RT USA News https://t.co/5gvf96mI5D 10 minutes ago Jody Alford RT @45needstogo1: US government agency website hacked by a group claiming to be from Iran Organization signing itself ‘Iran Cyber Security… 17 minutes ago Pat Lummis RT @RawStory: 'Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS' Trump administration website defaced by hackers claiming to be Iranians vowing ‘severe r… 21 minutes ago