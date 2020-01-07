Global  

Cyprus: British teen sentenced over fake gang-rape claim

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A British woman accused of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four-month suspended jail sentence. The trial has caused widespread backlash over concerns that it was unfair.
British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’ [Video]Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’

The lawyer of the British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus says she will be returning home and her legal team would be challenging her conviction.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published


Cyprus: British teen sentenced over false gang rape claim

A British woman accused of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four-month suspended jail sentence. The trial has caused widespread backlash...
Deutsche Welle

Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim

Protesters are calling for the boycott of Cyprus over its Monday verdict that a British teen had fabricated her claim that a dozen Israeli men gang-raped her at...
FOXNews.com

