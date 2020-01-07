Global  

Brexit draws closer as UK parliament debates bill to exit EU

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is back before MPs, but with his strong Conservative majority, this time it's set to pass. The move clears the way for the UK to formally leave the EU by the end of this month.
News video: Brexit: 25 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: 25 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU 00:38

 Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Recent related news from verified sources

Will Boris Johnson 'get Brexit done' in 2020?

Pushing the Brexit withdrawal bill through Parliament was the easy part for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Securing a comprehensive trade deal quickly with the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Seattle Times

Main parties committed to better deal for Northern Ireland within Brexit Bill

Main parties committed to better deal for Northern Ireland within Brexit BillThe five main political parties have united to give a commitment to seek amendments to the Brexit Bill which will "guarantee equitable and unfettered access to...
Belfast Telegraph


