Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Under Fire for ‘Mocking’ Maratha Warriors in Advert

RIA Nov. Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Akshay's latest ad lands him in legal trouble

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who enjoyed a fabulous 2019 with four back to back hits at the box office, has landed in legal trouble because of his latest...
IndiaTimes

Sambhaji Brigade lodges complaint against Akshay Kumar

Actor allegedly disparaged Maratha king Shivaji’s warriors in Nirma detergent ad
Hindu

abHayKhiladii

Abhay ❤️ RT @SAMTHEBESTEST: Highest Aggregate Domestic Nett Gross in a Single Calendar Year by Bollywood Actors :- 1) Akshay Kumar- 750cr (2019) 2)… 32 seconds ago

nripesh_kashyap

DIE HARD ADIAN 🇮🇳 RT @scoretrendsIN: Akshay Kumar is the Score Trends Popular Actor on Instagram in 2019 @akshaykumar Note : Akshay Kumar, Ranked No 1 in 23… 1 minute ago

