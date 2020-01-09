Global  

Technical problems behind Boeing crash

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Intelligence sources say a technical malfunction is most likely to blame for the crash of a Ukranian airliner in Tehran in which 176 people have been killed.
News video: Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources 02:05

 A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that intelligence sources said was likely caused by a technical malfunction. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Iran plane crash: Ukraine appears to delete statement attributing disaster to engine failure

Iran plane crash: Ukraine appears to delete statement attributing disaster to engine failureUkraine’s embassy in Iran has appeared to delete a statement suggesting technical problems were to blame for the crash of a passenger jet near Tehran on...
Technical problems behind deadly crash of Boeing jet in Iran: security sources

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that intelligence...
andyoval

Andy Thomas RT @gpovanman: So for all those in the West that want to point the finger at Teheran, even US security experts think the aircraft had a tec… 3 hours ago

HunainD

Hunain Dosani RT @breakingavnews: Five security sources - three Americans, one European and one Canadian - tell Reuters the initial assessment of Western… 3 hours ago

VkratceU

vkratce.uz Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources https://t.co/k8jHitEdfP https://t.co/p3lrAFykD6 8 hours ago

Aviation_Intell

Aviation Intelligence Western intelligence initial assessment without clear evidence may not be accurate. Iran should be transparent in… https://t.co/bexrxnIxUg 9 hours ago

sekowaledotcom

Sekowale.com - Your favorite entertainment hub ‘Technical Problems’ Behind Boeing Crash https://t.co/9TjowyMDia https://t.co/VlJsiuwhXk 9 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Technical problems behind Boeing crash - https://t.co/rxdYNky3Dx 11 hours ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @CHItraders: $BA Technical problems behind deadly crash of Boeing jet in Iran https://t.co/xp0fDqti0i 14 hours ago

bahepa

bahepa RT @AeronewsGlobal: 5 security sources (3 Americans, 1 European & 1 Canadian): The initial assessment of Western intelligence agencies was… 14 hours ago

