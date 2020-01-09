Global  

British lawmakers poised to seal Brexit deal

France 24 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
After years of bitter arguments, British MPs will on Thursday finally approve the terms of Brexit, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU on January 31.
News video: UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis 01:24

 Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on January 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Does Brexit mean the end of Erasmus for British students? [Video]Does Brexit mean the end of Erasmus for British students?

Does Brexit mean the end of Erasmus for British students?

Brexit: 2019 worst year ever for British retail sales [Video]Brexit: 2019 worst year ever for British retail sales

A look at what made 2019 the worst year on record for retailers in the UK.

British lawmakers set to approve Brexit deal on Thursday

British lawmakers are expected later on Thursday to approve legislation which will allow the country to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 with an exit deal,...
EU chief warns UK must compromise to get Brexit trade deal

EU chief warns UK must compromise to get Brexit trade dealThree weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union, the president of the European Commission warned Wednesday that the U.K. won’t get the “highest...
WorldNews

