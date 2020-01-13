Global  

Trump Authorised Killing of Soleimani in June - Reports

RIA Nov. Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump warns Iran against killing its protesters [Video]Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump warns Iran against killing its protesters

MASSIVE PROTESTS HAVE HIT IRAN AFTER IT ADMITTED TO HAVE ACCIDENTLY SHOT DOWN THE UKRAINIAN PLANE THAT KILLED 176 PEOPLE. PROTESTERS IN TEHRAN AND IN SEVERAL OTHER CITIES CHANTED SLOGANS AGAINST THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published

Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence [Video]Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence

Republicans and Democrats voice doubt over Trump statement that Iran attack on US embassies imminent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published


‘Damning Admission’: Chris Hayes Calls Out Reports That Trump Linked Soleimani Airstrike to Shoring Up GOP Support Against Impeachment Trial

MSNBC host *Chris Hayes* called out President *Donald Trump's* motivations behind last week's fatal airstrike on Iranian General *Qasem Soleimani*, pointing to...
Mediaite

Trump offers new details about strike on Soleimani

President Trump is revealing new details about what led him to order the killing of Iran's top military general, Qassem Soleimani. CBS News has also learned that...
CBS News


clio_the

clio the muse RT @SputnikInt: Trump authorised killing of Soleimani in June - reports @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Ryt1DEo1a3 46 seconds ago

cedge_mbe

Chris Edge MBE RT @SkyNews: Trump 'authorised Soleimani killing seven months ago if Iran caused death of an American' https://t.co/4lVCcZ8XVd 12 minutes ago

FocusNewsNow

Julian Evans NEW: President Trump authorised the killing of Iran's Gen. Soleimani seven months ago if Iran's increased aggressio… https://t.co/z0OkiAqfkK 35 minutes ago

KpKapitalist

Oscar K. Peters RT @MagnusRanstorp: Trump 'authorised Soleimani killing seven months ago if Iran caused death of an American' https://t.co/lvCsBxSDKN https… 47 minutes ago

JuanALunaC

Juan Luna RT @johnmccaa: Trump 'authorised Soleimani killing seven months ago if Iran caused death of an American' https://t.co/QX7pBQJiJ5 57 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News A media report that US President Donald Trump had authorised the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Soleiman… https://t.co/p7FjN7rStT 57 minutes ago

DontDenyThe

Party politics isn't working for anyone, anywhere RT @AngieSkys: Trump Authorised Killing of Soleimani in June - Reports https://t.co/mDn5K5is6S 58 minutes ago

Calais2Calais

Stop The Monster! @realDonaldTrump Trump authorised Soleimani’s killing 7 months ago. 💥No imminent threat. #JohnBolton urged Trump… https://t.co/Skp8dUv8WV 1 hour ago

