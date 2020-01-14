Global  

Church sexual abuse: Trial of French priest Bernard Preynat

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bernard Preynat, 74, is alleged to have assaulted dozens of boy scouts in the 1980s and 1990s.
Victims of paedophile priest face attacker in court for first time

Victims of paedophile priest face attacker in court for first timeThe victims of a paedophile priest at the heart of the biggest scandal to hit the Catholic church will face their attacker in a French court. Bernard Preynat,...
WorldNews

French priest on trial, accused of sexually abusing 75 boys

LYON, France (AP) — A French former priest accused of sexually abusing some 75 boys when he worked as their scout chaplain is on trial in Lyon, France’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Independent

