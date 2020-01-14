Kaye King, Marketing Mentor Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline. I wonder who in govt has friends at Flybe...🤔… https://t.co/TFuzNY8Mx6 18 seconds ago

Julian Brown RT @Revoche: Trying to prop up a broken #economic model that is very #environment damaging. BBC News - Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut con… 4 minutes ago

Lindsey Chapman 🌱🎥 "[The government] cannot claim to be a global leader on climate one day, then making the most carbon-intensive kind… https://t.co/bfLPlmLblC 4 minutes ago

George MacKerron RT @MichaelMBarrow: And the award for the stupidest policy proposal since Brexit goes to.... BBC News - Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut c… 5 minutes ago

Simon Leather 🔶🇪🇺 RT @EBGBeee: Not a single mention of the environmental impact, of course. Why worry about a climate crisis when there's short-sighted vote… 8 minutes ago

Michael Barrow And the award for the stupidest policy proposal since Brexit goes to.... BBC News - Flybe: UK air passenger duty c… https://t.co/L7ff8mjrNr 10 minutes ago

John Langley Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline https://t.co/hecE7ZFEo0 10 minutes ago