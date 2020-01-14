Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The levy on all domestic flights could be reduced to allow the troubled airline to defer a tax bill.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Airline Passengers Becoming More Unruly? [Video]Are Airline Passengers Becoming More Unruly?

Data from two aviation authorities seems to think so. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flybe: Stretch tax deadline or airline will shut down, government told

The airline appears to be weaponising accrued Air Passenger Duty, estimated by The Independent to total £25m for December alone
Independent

UK to consider tax cut on domestic flights to help Flybe - BBC

Britain could cut air passenger taxes on all domestic flights to help rescue struggling regional airline Flybe, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Quercusmktg

Kaye King, Marketing Mentor Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline. I wonder who in govt has friends at Flybe...🤔… https://t.co/TFuzNY8Mx6 18 seconds ago

julesj_brown

Julian Brown RT @Revoche: Trying to prop up a broken #economic model that is very #environment damaging. BBC News - Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut con… 4 minutes ago

Lindsey_Chapman

Lindsey Chapman 🌱🎥 "[The government] cannot claim to be a global leader on climate one day, then making the most carbon-intensive kind… https://t.co/bfLPlmLblC 4 minutes ago

jawj

George MacKerron RT @MichaelMBarrow: And the award for the stupidest policy proposal since Brexit goes to.... BBC News - Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut c… 5 minutes ago

EntoProf

Simon Leather 🔶🇪🇺 RT @EBGBeee: Not a single mention of the environmental impact, of course. Why worry about a climate crisis when there's short-sighted vote… 8 minutes ago

MichaelMBarrow

Michael Barrow And the award for the stupidest policy proposal since Brexit goes to.... BBC News - Flybe: UK air passenger duty c… https://t.co/L7ff8mjrNr 10 minutes ago

john_langers

John Langley Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline https://t.co/hecE7ZFEo0 10 minutes ago

EddyTeddyFinch

Eddy Teddy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇾🇪 Wonder what a Labour government ideologically wedded to large tax liabilities on corporates would have done? BBC N… https://t.co/JgtciXS8JU 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.