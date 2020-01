Eleven people including 10 Uzbek workers died when a fire ripped through a one-storey wooden shack in a remote village in the Siberian region of Tomsk, officials said on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fire breaks out at home in Floyd Several fire departments have responded to a house fire Friday evening. Credit: WKTVPublished 2 days ago 8 Adults And 5 Children Left Homeless After Turtle Creek Fire Several people are left without a home tonight after a fire ripped through an apartment building on a cold Sunday morning, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:48Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fire at sawmill in Siberian village kills 11 Moscow (AP) β€” A fire at a sawmill in a village in Russia’s Siberia killed 11 people and injured two more on Tuesday morning, emergency officials said. One...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Fire kills Uzbek laborers in Siberian village A fire killed 11 people, most of them laborers from Uzbekistan, in a wooden building in Siberia early on Tuesday, emergency services and Russian news agencies...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this