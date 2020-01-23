Global  

Muslim leaders make 'historic' visit to Auschwitz

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Muslim and Jewish leaders have together offered memorial prayers at the former Nazi German death camp Auschwitz. Muslim leaders have described the visit as "both a sacred duty and a profound honor."
