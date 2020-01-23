Global  

Muslim and Jewish leaders make 'historic' visit to Auschwitz

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Muslim and Jewish leaders have together offered memorial prayers at the former Nazi German death camp Auschwitz. Muslim leaders have described the visit as "both a sacred duty and a profound honor."
Recent related news from verified sources

Islamic leaders make ‘groundbreaking’ visit to Auschwitz

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A high-level delegation of Muslim religious leaders visited Auschwitz on Thursday along with a Jewish group in what organizers called...
Seattle Times

Muslim world leaders visit Auschwitz in 'strong signal' of interfaith support

Few Muslims have visited the notorious site of some of history's worst atrocities. But high-ranking leaders of Muslim and Jewish communities are coming together...
Deutsche Welle

