2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Has Its Wheels Stolen in Detroit – Before Even Going on Sale

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Autoblog Studio - Published This Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was auctioned off for $3 Million 04:33 Announcing over a roaring crowd, the auctioneer hammered down the final price of a $3 Million dollar Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN #001. All of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Children's Fund.The footage is a bit shaky, but everything happened very fast with a crowded booth pushing to get the...