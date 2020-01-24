Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Meghan and Harry are the King and Queen of Woke Culture

Meghan and Harry are the King and Queen of Woke Culture

RIA Nov. Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Oprah Reveals Her Support for Friends Harry and Meghan

Oprah Reveals Her Support for Friends Harry and Meghan 00:58

 Oprah Winfrey is the American queen of daytime and she is throwing her full support behind friends Prince Harry and Meghan. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Burger King offers Prince Harry a job [Video]Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

BURGER KINGDOM — As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to step back as senior members of the British royal family, future employment will most definitely be an issue. Thank the Queen, okay, more..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.