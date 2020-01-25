Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’

Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’

RIA Nov. Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Tusk 'insults' Bath after describing it 'a circle of boring identical facades'

Donald Tusk 'insults' Bath after describing it 'a circle of boring identical facades'He said he 'might just as well go and hang myself' during a 2016 visit to south-west
Blackmore Vale

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’: T… 1 week ago

richard39744369

richard Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’ https://t.co/0tnRCaWuoz 1 week ago

Architecture361

Architecture Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’ - Sputnik Inter… https://t.co/DKx4vXsPjj 1 week ago

mesterman

мαтт єѕтєямαη Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’ https://t.co/0J2qeS6Xf3 1 week ago

LoveDomine

Milady de Winter🔪 RT @SputnikInt: Donald Tusk provokes anger after calling Bath’s architecture a ‘circle of boring identical facades’ @donaldtusk https://t.… 1 week ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Faca… https://t.co/IdNvYlLqBy 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.