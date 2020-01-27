Australian Holocaust survivor returns to Auschwitz

Australian Holocaust survivor Yvonne Engelman, now 92, has walked through the gates of Auschwitz ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi concentration camp's liberation.

