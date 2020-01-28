Global  

One man is swimming in the world's coldest waters to highlight the impact of climate change

SBS Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
British endurance swimmer and United Nations patron of oceans Lewis Gordon Pugh braved the freezing temperatures of East Antarctica, swimming in its icy rivers, to raise awareness about climate change.
