Auschwitz, 75 years on: Liberation of Nazi death camp remembered

France 24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Sometimes the past is too raw to confront. Sometimes the significance fades or changes over time. And when the past is examined, it is always from the perspective of the present day. So what is the meaning of the 75th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp? It was not mob rule or a burst of collective folly. The Final Solution, as the Nazis called it, was a state bureaucracy devoted over years to the methodical extermination of millions of men, women and children - the vast majority of them Jewish.
