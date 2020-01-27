Auschwitz, 75 years on: Liberation of Nazi death camp remembered
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Sometimes the past is too raw to confront. Sometimes the significance fades or changes over time. And when the past is examined, it is always from the perspective of the present day. So what is the meaning of the 75th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp? It was not mob rule or a burst of collective folly. The Final Solution, as the Nazis called it, was a state bureaucracy devoted over years to the methodical extermination of millions of men, women and children - the vast majority of them Jewish.
Throughout the Bay Area and around the world, Holocaust survivors and their families and communities on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz - the largest of the Nazi..
Israel is to hold one of the largest commemorations of World War II on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz by the Red... France 24 Also reported by •Reuters •CBS News •CBS 2
