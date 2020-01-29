EU issues strict 5G rules, stops short at Huawei ban

EU countries could ban telecoms operators deemed a security risk from critical parts of 5G infrastructure under guidelines issued Wednesday, amid US pressure to shut out Chinese giant Huawei.

EU rules out Huawei ban — but maps out strict rules on 5G The EU has said member states should allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to operate within the bloc — but with strict regulations to protect national security....

