'For Auld Lang Syne': MEPs break into song to bid Britain farewell
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Members of the European Parliament broke into a rendition of Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish folk song of farewell, after voting to give final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union.
The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.