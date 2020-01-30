Global  

'For Auld Lang Syne': MEPs break into song to bid Britain farewell

SBS Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Members of the European Parliament broke into a rendition of Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish folk song of farewell, after voting to give final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union.
News video: ‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament

‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament 00:49

 The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.

MEP's sing Auld Lang Syne at European Parliament as Britain's departure from the EU voted through

MEP's sing Auld Lang Syne at European Parliament as Britain's departure from the EU voted throughThere were emotional scenes in the parliament as the result was announced while Nigel Farage and Brexit Party MEPs waved Union flags as he declared Britain was...
Daily Record

