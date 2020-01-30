Global  

Nigel Farage has been cut-off during his EU farewell speech

SBS Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, said, "put your flags away. You're leaving and take them with you".
News video: Nigel Farage's EU Speech Silenced After Waving Union Flag In The European Parliament

Nigel Farage's EU Speech Silenced After Waving Union Flag In The European Parliament 00:47

 Nigel Farage's EU Speech Silenced After Waving Union Flag In The European Parliament

Farage will 'miss the drama' at EU Parliament [Video]Farage will 'miss the drama' at EU Parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reflects on being asked to leave the European Parliament following his speech in Brussels. Farage and his allies waved Union flags following the speech, with the UK set..

Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament [Video]Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and his allies waved Union Flags as he finished his final speech in the European Parliament. As he was rebuked from the chair for the display, the Brexit Party MEPs..

Nigel Farage told to 'sit down and take your seat' after waving flag during Brexit speech

The Brexit Party leader gave a farewell speech in Brussels
The Cornishman

Nigel Farage Waves Union Jack After Blitzkrieg Final Speech In European Parliament - Video


RIA Nov.


