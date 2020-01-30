greeen Nigel Farage has been cut-off during his EU farewell speech - https://t.co/SvEy2fa5Z1 2 minutes ago Sean Rankine RT @OxfordDiplomat: Nigel Farage says “If my parents generation had of been told the truth, we never would have joined” Well if this gener… 8 minutes ago World News Read Most In 24 hours Nigel Farage has been cut-off during his EU farewell speech https://t.co/xpOdG5FOPR 17 minutes ago