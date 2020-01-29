Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Beyond Brexit day: What direction for Britain?

Beyond Brexit day: What direction for Britain?

France 24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Britain may be leaving, but just how far away is it going? Ahead of Brexit Day on Friday, Boris Johnson can look across the Atlantic as his foreign secretary welcomes the visiting US Secretary of State. But in fairness, it's not looking like the UK's ready to sign up as the 51st state - what with Mike Pompeo threatening to suspend intelligence-sharing over the Tuesday decision to allow the Chinese to bid for parts of Britain's future 5G communications network. Does Brexit mean having to choose between China and the US?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit: One day until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: One day until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU 00:38

 Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now? [Video]Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now?

Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:04Published

Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union [Video]Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union

Pro-European supporters gather outside Houses of Parliament on Thursday (January 30), the day before Brexit Day. The UK will leave the European Union at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson hails UK’s ‘new beginning’ as Brexit day arrives

LONDON (AP) — Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclaimed its...
Seattle Times

Brexit Day events in and around Brighton

BREXIT has split the nation down the middle, remain and leave, but on January 31 – ‘Brexit Day’ –after years of arguing back and forth, we will leave the...
The Argus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.