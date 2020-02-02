Global  

UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorism-related' incident

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A man has been shot dead by police after apparently stabbing several people in southern London. Authorities said two people were injured in the attack, which police are treating as a "terrorism-related" incident.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Police shoot dead man after London stabbing

Police shoot dead man after London stabbing 00:16

 Police shot dead a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London [Video]Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

A man shot by police in what has been declared a terrorist-related incident in south London has died, Scotland Yard said. The Metropolitan Police said the shooting occurred at around 2pm on Streatham..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Londoners evacuate as armed police shoot dead man in 'terrorist-related' incident in Streatham [Video]Londoners evacuate as armed police shoot dead man in 'terrorist-related' incident in Streatham

Londoners have been told to evacuate Streatham High Road as armed police shot dead a man in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham on February 2. According to reports, two people have been..

Credit: Newsflare


London police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' stabbings

London police shot and killed a man during a "terrorism-related incident" Sunday that involved the stabbings of "a number of people," the British capital's...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche Welle•Reuters•France 24•New Zealand Herald•Nottingham Post•Reuters India•FOXNews.com•SBS•BBC Local News•BBC News

Man shot by police in south London is pronounced dead - police

London police said on Sunday that a man shot in a terrorism-related incident in the south of the British capital had been pronounced dead.
Reuters India Also reported by •CBC.ca•BBC Local News•BBC News

