Paw-paw Wedge @TbearTMI Aye, I like to think of it as a mixture between the two as well. Though? I'm not picking sides since I en… https://t.co/IY8Q5qKWdZ 24 minutes ago

Jonathan Kennaugh @DanielCaie @mpb1289 @William92786781 @AaronBastani That's fine. If it's what the people on both sides of the borde… https://t.co/sdwPRFtbuk 28 minutes ago

FFS RT @moguloilman: UK "I want a divorce" EU: How about a Civil Partnership? https://t.co/95IHz15y7l 47 minutes ago

Adam Tarbox Well this could be interesting... https://t.co/9yBrh64bPx 1 hour ago

tokemasterflex Corruption on both sides. Citizens brainwashed idiots. Nation ran by power hungry assholes. We will remain poor. Th… https://t.co/B1oi8Lz73t 1 hour ago

Times of News Europe UK vs EU: What both sides want from a post-Brexit trade deal https://t.co/aSDksuQrk0 2 hours ago