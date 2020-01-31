Global  

UK vs EU: What both sides want from a post-Brexit trade deal

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020
BBC correspondents in London and Brussels analyse what's at stake in post-Brexit trade negotiations.
News video: A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit

A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit 02:23

 The U.K. is now free to start negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. — but actually working out the details of that deal is easier said than done.

UK vs EU: What both sides want from a trade deal [Video]UK vs EU: What both sides want from a trade deal

BBC correspondents in London and Brussels analyse what's at stake in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal [Video]Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc&apos;s rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and..

Brazil to seek a Mercosur-UK trade deal similar of agreement with EU

The Brazilian government will seek to strike a Mercosul-United Kingdom trade deal post Brexit that could be similar to the trade agreement signed between the...
UK and EU prepare for next Brexit phase - a trade deal

As London hopes for a "zero-tariff, zero-quota trade agreement" post-Brexit, Brussels is insisting on a "level playing field". Meanwhile, British bankers are...
