Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer

World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
To mark World Cancer Day, the European Commission has announced it's to launch a new initiative to fight cancer in the EU by the end of the year. Cancer is behind 26% of deaths in the bloc every year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: World Cancer Day Marks 20th Anniversary

World Cancer Day Marks 20th Anniversary 00:27

 World Cancer Day is marking its 20th anniversary of raising awareness about the disease.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

#WorldCancerDay: Facts about cancer you might not know [Video]#WorldCancerDay: Facts about cancer you might not know

Today marks the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, a day created to raise awareness about this devastating disease. Here are some facts about cancer you might not know and a reminder that together..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis [Video]Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis

Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis On Feb. 3, American radio personality Rush Limbaugh disclosed to his audience that he has cancer. According to Limbaugh, doctors diagnosed him..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World Cancer Day: New study into hard-to-treat cancers

Academics at Queen's University Belfast are studying pancreatic and oesophageal cancers.
BBC News Also reported by •Bollywood LifeBusiness WirePremium Times NigeriaDNAKhaleej TimesIndian Express

World Cancer Day: Cancer is increasing globally, World Health Organization warns

1
euronews Also reported by •DNAKhaleej TimesZee NewsIndian Express

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.