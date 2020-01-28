Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Italy Train Derailment Kills at Least 2

Italy Train Derailment Kills at Least 2

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The train was traveling near its top speed of more than 180 miles per hour when its engine became detached and the second car went off the tracks south of Milan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MBTA Commuter Rail Train Hits, Kills 18-Year-Old In Concord [Video]MBTA Commuter Rail Train Hits, Kills 18-Year-Old In Concord

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:13Published

Pedestrian hit & killed by Amtrak train in Dearborn [Video]Pedestrian hit & killed by Amtrak train in Dearborn

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Dearborn just before midnight on Monday night.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:28Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.