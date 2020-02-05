AfD-backed politician to make €93,000 for single day in job as state premier of Thuringia
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Thomas Kemmerich submitted his "unavoidable" resignation, after the far-right AfD helped him become state premier of Thuringia. But for his 24 hours in the job, he stands to receive a minimum sum for a six-month tenure.
The brief election of a new state premier in Thuringia, with votes from the far-right AfD tipping the balance in his favor, prompted outrage in Germany. Here's... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters
