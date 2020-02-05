Global  

AfD-backed politician to make €93,000 for single day in job as state premier of Thuringia

Deutsche Welle Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Thomas Kemmerich submitted his "unavoidable" resignation, after the far-right AfD helped him become state premier of Thuringia. But for his 24 hours in the job, he stands to receive a minimum sum for a six-month tenure.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: German politics shaken as far-right AfD becomes ‘kingmaker’ in eastern state

German politics shaken as far-right AfD becomes ‘kingmaker’ in eastern state 00:26

 Left-wing coalition hopes of ruling in Thuringia were dashed when votes from the nationalist Alternative for Germany helped a minority figure become state premier.View on euronews

