Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demand place in government after election success

France 24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after the left-wing party secured the most votes in an election that leader Mary Lou McDonald described as a ballot-box "revolution".
News video: Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls

Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls 03:11

 If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature demand for a united Ireland that will have put them on the brink of power. Emer McCarthy reports.

