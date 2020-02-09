Global  

Storm Sabine/Ciara pummels UK, starts hitting Germany

Deutsche Welle Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A major winter storm — named both Ciara and Sabine —has passed through large swaths of Europe, leaving injuries and destruction in its wake. Weather services say the worst is yet to come for parts of Germany.
Storm Sabine disrupts flights and trains in Germany

Around 180 flights to and from Frankfurt airport were canceled on Sunday, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said, and severe disruptions were expected...
Reuters

