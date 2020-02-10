Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > IRA-linked Sinn Fein becomes Ireland's second-largest party

IRA-linked Sinn Fein becomes Ireland's second-largest party

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Ireland's republican Sinn Fein party delivered its best-ever performance ever in the general elections. The former IRA-linked party could play an important role in the next government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ireland general election: Sinn Fein surges ahead

Ireland general election: Sinn Fein surges ahead 02:17

 Early counting suggests left-wing party making big gains as voters heed message of health and housing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is [Video]Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election [Video]Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country. The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sinn Fein's rise akin to that of Nazis in 1930s and is a threat to democracy on this island

Sinn Fein's rise akin to that of Nazis in 1930s and is a threat to democracy on this islandToday I am ashamed of my country, a vast number of whose voters have intentionally or unwittingly just endorsed a fascist party. This reminds many who know Sinn...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNews

3 Big Takeaways From Sinn Fein's Stunning Surge In Ireland

The party's impressive election showing outpaced the country's two major parties and forced a political reckoning. So how did Sinn Fein shed its IRA-linked...
NPR


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.