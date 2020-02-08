Sinn Féin's surge: Irish nationalists rock political landscape

Global  

What just happened in Ireland? Sinn Féin has upset the centre-right duopoly, the one that has ruled politics there since way back. Up to now, the left-wing nationalists were known mostly for their past as the political wing of the IRA. But the Troubles in Northern Ireland are long over and new standard bearer Mary Lou McDonald campaigned first and foremost on domestic issues like inequality and an acute housing crisis. Why the historic surge?
 Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political landscape with no clear path to a governing coalition. Emer McCarthy reports.

