Un écrivain pédophile — et l’élite française — sur le banc des accusés

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Gabriel Matzneff écrit ouvertement sur sa pédophilie depuis des décennies, protégé par des personnalités influentes des médias, de l’édition, du monde politique et du milieu des affaires. Désormais ostracisé, il attaque leur « lâcheté » dans un entretien rare.
