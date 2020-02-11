Global  

Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

SBS Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The town of Carrickfergus, in Northern Ireland legally witnessed it's first gay couple to wed, since the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalisation of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.
News video: First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland 01:09

 A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon. Their marriage came after a landmark law change in the...

