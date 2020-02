1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Woman jailed for attempting to open plane door during flight 00:31 A woman who tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight while yelling "I'm going to kill you all" has been jailed for two years. Passengers and cabin crew fought to restrain Chloe Haines, and two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport,...