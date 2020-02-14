Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Video: New York Activists Ambush Joe Biden With Coffin After His Fundraiser Event

Video: New York Activists Ambush Joe Biden With Coffin After His Fundraiser Event

RIA Nov. Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Joe Biden Get Heckled As He Exits Wall Street Fundraiser with ‘Drop Out Joe’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was heckled by what seemed a small group of protestors Thursday night while leaving a Wall Street fundraiser in New...
Mediaite

Biden faces NYC protesters chanting ‘Drop out, Joe!’

As if his poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire weren’t enough, Joe Biden was met with chants of “Drop out, Joe!” on Thursday night as he left a campaign...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.