Azerbaijan police detain opposition protesters

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Police in Azerbaijan detained opposition leaders and rounded up would-be protesters arriving at a Baku site to demonstrate against disputed election results. Some of the politicians were picked up elsewhere in the city.
