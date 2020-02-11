Global  

At least 10 injured as Storm Dennis rips through Germany

Deutsche Welle Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Dubbed Storm Victoria in Germany, multiple accidents occurred across the country after reported winds of 172 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, the UK's weather service warned of heavy rain in the wake of Storm Dennis.
News video: Storm Dennis: Watch footage of landslide near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales

Storm Dennis: Watch footage of landslide near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales 05:54

 Eyewitness video of a landslide blocking a road on the way to Pontsticill in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history. On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

'Everything is absolutely ruined': Welsh woman documents aftermath caused by Storm Dennis flooding [Video]'Everything is absolutely ruined': Welsh woman documents aftermath caused by Storm Dennis flooding

Woman shows the aftermath damage of her house and car after Storm Dennis raged through her village of Aberdulais in Neath Port Talbot after the River Neath burst its banks.

Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara

Storm Dennis is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK on Saturday.
UK weather: The Premier League games that will be worst hit by Storm Dennis

Premier League fixtures are at risk this weekend due to the impending Storm Dennis, just days after the UK was badly hit by Storm Ciara
Patrick70635297

Patrick Davis RT @AP_Europe: Severe flood warnings across Britain and one woman feared dead as rivers rise in the aftermath of Storm Dennis; at least nin… 5 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica At least 9 injured as Storm Dennis rips through Germany: Dubbed Storm Victoria in Germany, mult… https://t.co/dBzkIIFixm 7 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica At least 10 injured as Storm Dennis rips through Germany: Dubbed Storm Victoria in Germany, mul… https://t.co/gTb8mhUrpX 22 minutes ago

AP_Europe

AP Europe Severe flood warnings across Britain and one woman feared dead as rivers rise in the aftermath of Storm Dennis; at… https://t.co/aZEWYwrb5f 1 hour ago

