Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’

UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’

FT.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Negotiator David Frost says Britain will never agree to oversight in exchange for a trade deal
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU [Video]We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

"To think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing", the British negotiator David Frost said in a speech he gave on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:23Published

EU's Barnier says ambitious deal with UK conditional on fair competition [Video]EU's Barnier says ambitious deal with UK conditional on fair competition

EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference setting out the European Commission's plans for negotiations with Britain.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Tweets about this

Bono62Luca

Luca Newsflow less supportive, stocks suffer, CNH at 7 Apple not to meet revenue guidance for the quarter due to virus,… https://t.co/E28zgmyoNi 41 minutes ago

MY21_Oracle

Mehrdad Yousefi UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’ approach https://t.co/EeGryiBiNu via @financialtimes 51 minutes ago

CapableLeaders

Curator Never say Never! UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’ approach https://t.co/c5rAlY32eq via… https://t.co/fQWy6mrdOu 1 hour ago

GeraldSantucci

Gérald Santucci UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’ approach | Financial Times. Well, we are heading to a ‘no deal’… https://t.co/PHByJ1ITUR 2 hours ago

tradingnews101

Trading News UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’: Negotiator David Frost says Britain will never agree to oversig… https://t.co/lOcEnpAUzF 2 hours ago

HomelandAfrika

NewFreeAfrikanRepublic RT @fteconomics: UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’ approach https://t.co/d1SoAwo8Uv 3 hours ago

fteconomics

FT Economics UK Brexit chief rejects EU’s ‘level playing field’ approach https://t.co/d1SoAwo8Uv 3 hours ago

Kargs84

Matt Karger. RT @Antipodemia: That's telling them! The level of idiocy and willingness to ignore the basic reality of Britain's asymmetrical dependence… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.