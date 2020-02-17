Global  

Storm Dennis Blows Ghost Ship to Ireland

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A derelict cargo ship, abandoned near Bermuda and last spotted months ago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, washed ashore near a tiny fishing village.
Storm Dennis: 'Ghost ship' washed up in Cork survived pirate attacks and drifted unmanned across the Atlantic for 17 months

Storm Dennis: 'Ghost ship' washed up in Cork survived pirate attacks and drifted unmanned across the Atlantic for 17 monthsThe 'ghost ship' which washed up on the Cork coast at the height of Storm Dennis boasts a story bizarre enough to rival that of famous phantom ships including...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •RIA Nov.

Ghost ship abandoned off Africa in 2018 blown onto Irish coast by Storm Dennis

Ghost ship abandoned off Africa in 2018 blown onto Irish coast by Storm DennisAbandoned cargo ship MV Alta was last spotted in the middle of the Atlantic ocean last September.
Daily Record Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

