US Condemns China's Expulsion of 3 WSJ Reporters - Pompeo

US Condemns China's Expulsion of 3 WSJ Reporters - Pompeo

RIA Nov. Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tweets about this

gavinesq

Gavin Fritton And people say that irony is dead... Pompeo condemns China's expulsion of WSJ journalists https://t.co/jSEtRqyTmG 9 minutes ago

FraschImanuel

Imanuel Frasch RT @DeItaOne: U.S. CONDEMNS CHINA'S EXPULSION OF THREE WALL STREET JOURNAL CORRESPONDENTS -U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEO 13 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse US condemns expulsion of WSJ journalists by China https://t.co/mqqV5rB1Qb 16 minutes ago

Ohiotaskforce

Ohiotaskforce RT @thehill: Pompeo condemns China's expulsion of WSJ journalists https://t.co/5knKpNQrC1 https://t.co/hf4PZuCxwe 48 minutes ago

crudeoil1000

Maharaj U.S. CONDEMNS CHINA'S EXPULSION OF THREE WALL STREET JOURNAL CORRESPONDENTS, POMPEO STATEMENT 55 minutes ago

gablova

Gabrielle Coppola Mike Pompeo: ``The United States condemns China’s expulsion of three Wall Street Journal foreign correspondents. Ma… https://t.co/A1qYdOkNKA 56 minutes ago

Boaz88887811

DUNAMIS,a sinner saved by grace. RT @SputnikInt: US condemns #China's expulsion of 3 WSJ reporters - Pompeo @SecPompeo @WSJ https://t.co/h1gzrdel1J 1 hour ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik US condemns #China's expulsion of 3 WSJ reporters - Pompeo @SecPompeo @WSJ https://t.co/h1gzrdel1J 1 hour ago

