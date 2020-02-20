Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Dozens of vigils have been organized in towns and cities across Germany less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, in which 11 people died, including the gunman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting

'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting 01:09

 Several people are dead following two shootings in the western German city of Hanau, local media report.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead [Video]Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federal prosecutors taking charge of Germany shooting case

HANAU, Germany (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigating into a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau that left 11 people...
Seattle Times

Germany: Several dead in shootings in Hanau

Police in western Germany have launched a manhunt after eight people were shot dead in Hanau, near the city of Frankfurt. The motive behind the shooting was not...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.