Germany shooting: Gunman kills nine in suspected racist attack

France 24 Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Europe is reeling from the latest racist mass murder. Nine people were gunned down at shisha bars in a small town near Frankfurt in Germany. A 43-year-old man left a note at his home to explain his motives. He also killed his own mother before taking his own life. While the investigation at the scene continues, questions are being asked about how such a massacre can take place. The spotlight falls on the rise of the far right, an increase in racist rhetoric and hate attacks.
