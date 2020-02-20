Germany shooting: Gunman kills nine in suspected racist attack
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Europe is reeling from the latest racist mass murder. Nine people were gunned down at shisha bars in a small town near Frankfurt in Germany. A 43-year-old man left a note at his home to explain his motives. He also killed his own mother before taking his own life. While the investigation at the scene continues, questions are being asked about how such a massacre can take place. The spotlight falls on the rise of the far right, an increase in racist rhetoric and hate attacks.
The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany is being investigated as a far-right attack. The deadly shootings happened at two shisha cafes in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt on Wednesday night.
A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in a German town before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views,..
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..
Thousands of people took part in vigils across Germany on Thursday after a gunman with apparent far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe...