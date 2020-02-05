Long-Lost Kingdom Over 3,000 Years Old Stumbled on by Archeologists in Turkey



Recent related videos from verified sources Woman jailed for trying to open plane door mid-flight CHELMSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM — A lady who tried to open a plane door mid-flight is set to spend the next two years in the slammer. The BBC reports that last June 22, Chloe Haines had been drunk as a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:06Published 2 weeks ago Mother humpback proudly shows off her newborn baby for swimmers Humpbacks are extremely intelligent and sophisticated animals. They are curious about humans and will often approach people to have a closer look. Seemingly capable of understanding that swimmers.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:34Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this