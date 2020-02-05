Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Long-Lost Kingdom Over 3,000 Years Old Stumbled on by Archeologists in Turkey

Long-Lost Kingdom Over 3,000 Years Old Stumbled on by Archeologists in Turkey

RIA Nov. Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman jailed for trying to open plane door mid-flight [Video]Woman jailed for trying to open plane door mid-flight

CHELMSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM — A lady who tried to open a plane door mid-flight is set to spend the next two years in the slammer. The BBC reports that last June 22, Chloe Haines had been drunk as a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:06Published

Mother humpback proudly shows off her newborn baby for swimmers [Video]Mother humpback proudly shows off her newborn baby for swimmers

Humpbacks are extremely intelligent and sophisticated animals. They are curious about humans and will often approach people to have a closer look. Seemingly capable of understanding that swimmers..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.