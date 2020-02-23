Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Coronavirus: Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran

Coronavirus: Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iran has reported 43 infections, with eight deaths, and now Turkey and Pakistan have responded by closing their borders with the Islamic Republic. Afghanistan has suspended air and ground travel to Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Turkey closes border with Iran

Iran has reported 43 infections, with eight deaths and now Turkey has responded by closing its border. Iran is one of the hardest hit countries outside of China.
Deutsche Welle

Pakistan, Turkey close borders with Iran over coronavirus fears

Turkey has joined Pakistan in "temporarily" closing its border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections there.
SBS


Tweets about this

panamarhradio

Panama Rock Radio RT @howroute: Neighbors close borders with Iran as #coronavirus concerns rise. Medical staff worry hospitals are not equipped to handle COV… 2 minutes ago

e_veritas_unum

P Curtis ❌Truth Unites Us 🇺🇸 RT @BillTufts: How did that happen? Trudeau just brought in an Iranian with Coronavirus https://t.co/8IHZEECDxs 2 minutes ago

Tompkinsjudyl1

Tompkinsjudyl RT @Brooklynmonk: #SouthKorea has more than 600 confirmed cases #coronavirus, "President Moon Jae-in empowered his government to lock down… 3 minutes ago

Seniorlady4

Seniorlady4Trump RT @HeshmatAlavi: @IranNW #Iran #UPDATE -Turkey to close Iran border, halts flights due to coronavirus https://t.co/Qk6cqDcGAg -Iraq, Kuw… 10 minutes ago

BillTufts

Bill Tufts How did that happen? Trudeau just brought in an Iranian with Coronavirus https://t.co/8IHZEECDxs 10 minutes ago

SakinaA25668049

SakinaAli RT @guardian: Coronavirus outbreak: Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran – live news https://t.co/GExnMHr7R9 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.